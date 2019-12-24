UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Theyab Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Honours Supreme Committee Of Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak Programme For Excellence And Societal Intelligence

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 12:45 AM

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed honours Supreme Committee of Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Programme for Excellence and Societal Intelligence

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Dec, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court and Chairman of the Supreme Committee of the Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Programme for Excellence and Societal Intelligence, honoured the members of the programme’s supreme committee, as well as its jury, working teams, sponsors, strategic partners and supporters.

The honouring ceremony, which was held at the Abu Dhabi Gate Centre of the Family Development Foundation, was attended by Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of education, and Member of the Supreme Committee; Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Sciences, and Chair of the Programme’s Jury; Major General Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Commander-in-Chief of the Abu Dhabi Police, ADP; and others.

Sheikh Theyab also honoured the programme’s sponsors and partners, including the Municipalities and Transport Department, the ADP General Command, the Ministry of Education, the Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Team in Abu Dhabi and the Ministry of Interior.

He also honoured the Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination, the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, the Central Bank of the UAE, UAE University, the Dhahi Khalfan Intellectual Property Centre and the UAE Barq as well as the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, ADNOC, and others.

Sheikh Theyab thanked the sponsors and institutions that ensured the programme’s success while highlighting the support of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF) and her directives to achieve community cohesion and family stability.

He also praised the overall efforts that crowned the success of the programme, stating, "It carries a name dear to all our hearts. The name of Sheikha Fatima, the Mother of the Nation. May Allah Almighty provide her with health and wellness and perpetuate the pride of our dear homeland."

He then thanked the committee’s members for managing the programme according to a clear plan and methodology since its inception in 2018.

The programme began its fifth edition with a new look, content and vision, making it a pioneering model of creating a sustainable society. Its mission is to make a difference to the local and global community.

The programme includes a series of local, regional and international awards for families and individuals from all social and age groups, and aims to invest in their energies.

Related Topics

Police Stock Exchange Education UAE Company Abu Dhabi Oil Bank May Women 2018 Family All From Court

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives members of UAE MuayThai ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives President of Eritrea

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives ECSSR Tolerance and Coe ..

2 hours ago

Young Emirati falconers fly high at Sharjah Falcon ..

3 hours ago

Artificial Intelligence is key to sustainable econ ..

3 hours ago

Dubai Culture launches first edition of Hatta Cult ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.