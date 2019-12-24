Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed honours Supreme Committee of Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Programme for Excellence and Societal Intelligence

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Dec, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court and Chairman of the Supreme Committee of the Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Programme for Excellence and Societal Intelligence, honoured the members of the programme’s supreme committee, as well as its jury, working teams, sponsors, strategic partners and supporters.

The honouring ceremony, which was held at the Abu Dhabi Gate Centre of the Family Development Foundation, was attended by Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of education, and Member of the Supreme Committee; Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Sciences, and Chair of the Programme’s Jury; Major General Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Commander-in-Chief of the Abu Dhabi Police, ADP; and others.

Sheikh Theyab also honoured the programme’s sponsors and partners, including the Municipalities and Transport Department, the ADP General Command, the Ministry of Education, the Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Team in Abu Dhabi and the Ministry of Interior.

He also honoured the Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination, the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, the Central Bank of the UAE, UAE University, the Dhahi Khalfan Intellectual Property Centre and the UAE Barq as well as the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, ADNOC, and others.

Sheikh Theyab thanked the sponsors and institutions that ensured the programme’s success while highlighting the support of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF) and her directives to achieve community cohesion and family stability.

He also praised the overall efforts that crowned the success of the programme, stating, "It carries a name dear to all our hearts. The name of Sheikha Fatima, the Mother of the Nation. May Allah Almighty provide her with health and wellness and perpetuate the pride of our dear homeland."

He then thanked the committee’s members for managing the programme according to a clear plan and methodology since its inception in 2018.

The programme began its fifth edition with a new look, content and vision, making it a pioneering model of creating a sustainable society. Its mission is to make a difference to the local and global community.

The programme includes a series of local, regional and international awards for families and individuals from all social and age groups, and aims to invest in their energies.