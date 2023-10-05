Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed honours winners of 4th Mohamed bin Zayed Award for Best Teacher

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Oct, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has honoured the winners of the 4th Mohamed bin Zayed Award for Best Teacher, designed to foster educational excellence, innovation and creativity, enhance the role of teachers, and develop their skills in line with the best international standards.

Coinciding with World Teachers' Day, 15 teachers from seven Arab countries have received the award, with nearly 10,000 educators taking part in this year’s edition, which featured a prize pool of more than AED1 million.