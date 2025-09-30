Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates Global Rail 2025

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Sep, 2025) Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs, and Chairman of Etihad Rail, officially inaugurated the second edition of Global Rail, the region’s largest mobility and transport exhibition.

The event, which is hosted by Etihad Rail, the developer and operator of the UAE National Rail Network, is held in collaboration with the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MOEI) and dmg events. The second edition of Global Rail is focused on the theme ‘Driving the Future of Transport and Global Connectivity’ and will take place from 30 September to 2 October 2025 at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi (ADNEC).

H.H. Sheikh Theyab attended the opening ceremony, which featured remarks by Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Lt. General Eng. Kamel Al-Wazir, Deputy Prime Minister for Industrial Affairs and Minister of Industry and Transport of the Arab Republic of Egypt; Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, Abu Dhabi; Eng. Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser, Minister of Transport and Logistics Services of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; Dr. Shaikh Abdullah bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, Minister of Transportation and Telecommunications of the Kingdom of Bahrain; Dr. Nidal Al-Qatamin, Minister of Transport of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan; and Razzaq Muhaibis Al-Saadawi, Minister of Transport of the Republic of Iraq.

During the inauguration, Sheikh Theyab witnessed the announcement of a landmark joint venture between Etihad Rail and Keolis, a world-renowned leader in passenger transport, to introduce its passenger rail services in the UAE, which are scheduled to begin in 2026.

Sheikh Theyab also attended the signing of an agreement between Etihad Rail, Khalifa Port and Fujairah Terminals to launch a new ‘Bonded Rail Corridor’, linking Khalifa Port in Abu Dhabi with Fujairah Terminals in Fujairah. Other MOU’s signed in the presence of His Highness included those between Etihad Rail and Mermec to strengthen cooperation in assessing the condition of signalling systems and railway technologies; an MOU between Etihad Rail and the Ministry of Railway Transport of Turkmenistan to strengthen international cooperation and knowledge exchange in the railway sector; and an MOU between Etihad Rail and RITES Limited to explore investment opportunities and business collaboration.

H.H. Sheikh Theyab said: “Global Rail 2025 reflects the UAE’s growing role as a trusted international platform for dialogue and cooperation in the global transport sector. It provides numerous opportunities for decision-makers and industry leaders from around the world to exchange expertise, strengthen partnerships, and explore innovative solutions to advance the future of transport and infrastructure. With innovation at its core, this global and national priority drives success across all sectors, including railways, and enables the UAE to continue building bridges of collaboration and innovation with nations worldwide.”

H.H. Sheikh Theyab commended the UAE’s continued progress in transport and infrastructure, highlighting its expanding role in advancing operational innovation, interoperability, artificial intelligence, and in fostering international collaboration through multibillion-dollar infrastructure projects. These achievements, he noted, are reinforcing the country’s competitiveness and helping to shape a future in which transport is safer, smarter, eco-friendly and global.

During his participation at the Ministerial Session in the opening ceremony, the Minister of Energy and Infrastructure highlighted that the transport networks of today represent a critical pillar in strengthening regional integration. He noted that these networks are more than a national priority; they are now a shared ambition that supports the long-term prosperity of the region.

Al Mazrouei said: “Thanks to the vision of its wise leadership, the UAE has made great strides in building an advanced transport infrastructure that serves as a pioneering model both nationally and across the region. This is reflected in the success of our national railway network, which extends 900 kilometres and links our country together. Freight operations have been operational since February 2023, and passenger services are scheduled to begin in 2026. By 2030, the network’s capacity is expected to reach 60 million tonnes of freight and 36 million passengers annually. This will contribute to advancing sustainable development goals, reducing emissions, and enhancing the competitiveness of the national transport sector.

“At the regional level, we are witnessing tangible progress in cross-border projects, including the Hafeet Rail joint railway network between the UAE and the Sultanate of Oman. This 238-kilometre project, valued at $2.5 billion, represents a strategic investment in the future of mobility. It will cut transport times between the two countries and boost the efficiency of regional trade flows.”

Global Rail 2025 aims to act as a bridge that will drive global conversations on accelerating multimodal mobility, forging infrastructure partnerships, and shaping the future of sustainable transport.

The 2025 edition will feature participation from more than 200 international speakers, over 60 global CEOs from leading companies and entities in the transport sector, and more than 24 ministers and delegations from the United Arab Emirates, Armenia, Brazil, Bahrain, Egypt, France, Iraq, Jordan, Kenya, Korea, Kuwait, Serbia, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Turkmenistan, Uganda and Uzbekistan. The event is also expected to attract more than 20,000 participants over three days of strategic dialogues, project showcases, and knowledge exchange. In addition, Global Rail 2025 will convene companies with a combined annual revenue exceeding US$140 billion, underscoring the pivotal role this event plays in the global transport sector.

This year’s exhibition will span four halls, featuring more than 200 exhibiting companies and brands across 14 sectors. More than 70 companies are exhibiting for the first time, and over 11 national rail operators are taking part including Afghanistan Railways, East Japan Railways, Etihad Rail, Hafeet Rail, India Railways, Jordan Hejaz Railway, Keolis, Korea Railways Corporation, ONCF Chad, Qatar Rail, and Renfe Operadora.

Global Rail will feature a wide range of dedicated zones and international showcases, offering unmatched global exposure and deal-making potential. These include an International Projects Pavillion, a Finance Pavillion, and an Innovation Hub which will spotlight AI, automation, and next-generation mobility technologies.

There will also be several dedicated zones that provide participants with opportunities for international collaboration and deal-making. These include nine international pavilions representing Austria, Germany, India, Jordan, Poland, Qatar, South Korea, Spain and the United Kingdom.

In addition, the International Projects Pavilion will showcase multi-billion-dollar infrastructure masterplans and investment opportunities from eight countries: Afghanistan, Chad, Kenya, South Sudan, the Republic of Uganda, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, and Paraguay.

The exhibition also features a Finance Pavilion, which connects project developers, original equipment manufacturers, and financiers, and includes eight banks and financial institutions.

Global Rail 2025 will feature two world-class conferences – Strategic and Technical – spanning three days of panel discussions, case studies, fireside chats, and exclusive project insights, with 200 speakers confirmed to participate across both conferences.

The Strategic Conference will host more than 55 expert-led sessions, covering themes such as high-speed rail project delivery, intermodal operations, sustainable financing, policy and governance, interoperability and network harmonisation, AI and automation, and future city planning.

The Technical Conference will complement these discussions with expert-led sessions on engineering, digitalisation, rolling stock, asset management, and operational innovation, featuring global experts, research institutions, and pioneering R&D.

Day one of the conferences included panel sessions on critical topics such as transport as a driver of regional integration, sustainable growth, generative AI, transport’s role in global trade, regional connectivity and economic growth, the future of mobility and data exchange, smart cities, the impact of multilateral financing, and the role of policy in accelerating modal shifts.

The programme also covers high-speed rail projects, sustainable financing, governance and policy, interoperability and network harmonisation, AI and automation, future city planning, engineering, digitalisation, rolling stock, asset management, and operational innovation which further enhances the UAE’s position as a global hub for transport innovation and infrastructure development.

Global Rail 2025 will also celebrate the second edition of the Global Rail Innovation Award, a flagship initiative offering an AED1 million grant to accelerate transformative solutions in transport, mobility, and logistics.

For the first time, Global Rail 2025 will also host a Youth Hackathon in collaboration with universities across the emirates, engaging students in real-world mobility challenges under industry mentorship.

The event’s list of strategic partners includes the Abu Dhabi Investment Office, Abu Dhabi Transport, and the Abu Dhabi Projects and Infrastructure Centre, along with Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority, DP World Group, as well as Alstom, Emerge and Masdar, Khatib & Alami, and Hill International as co-sponsors of the Strategic Conference. Jacobs will serve as a co-sponsor of the Technical Conference, in addition to other sponsors such as Emirates NBD, United Trans, Dentons and First Abu Dhabi Bank as the Finance and Investment Sponsor.

Global Rail 2025 is supported by the International Union of Railways as a rail-supporting partner, ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi as the venue partner, McKinsey & Company as the knowledge partner, and the Abu Dhabi Convention and Exhibition Bureau as the cultural partner.

The global event embodies an international platform for turning ambitions into reality and serves as a marker of the UAE’s growing position as a leading force in shaping the future of sustainable and smart transport worldwide.

