Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed joins Abu Dhabi Awards organising committee in ‘Darna Amana’ initiative

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Dec, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, participated in the ‘Darna Amana’ initiative led by the Abu Dhabi Awards organising committee in collaboration with the Emirates Foundation, Tadweer, and Abu Dhabi Police.

The initiative which sought to clean up the Family Park at Abu Dhabi Corniche, following celebrations marking the UAE’s 48th National Day, brought together over 200 volunteers of all ages and backgrounds.

Volunteers from over 16 countries, between the age of 10 and 65, signed up for the ‘Darna Amana’ initiative through the "Volunteers.ae" platform managed by Emirates Foundation.

H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed, commenting on the initiative said, "Seeing all volunteers, both Emirati citizens and residents from different nationalities, working hand-in-hand showing their appreciation for the UAE, is a reminder that our strength remains in our union, and affirms that cooperation is integral to the UAE’s community.

"

"We extend our sincere gratitude to all of the city’s cleaning staff, the unsung heroes who keep the streets of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi clean and tidy year-round," he added.

The initiative comes in line with a series of community-driven events carried out by the Abu Dhabi Awards organising committee, seeking to inspire others to contribute to their communities in the name of the nation’s positive development.

The Abu Dhabi Awards is a Government initiative that honours unsung heroes who have selflessly dedicated their time to helping others and have positively impacted Abu Dhabi and the UAE regardless of their age, gender, nationality or place of residency.

Nominations, which are set to close on December 31st, can be made by visiting the Abu Dhabi Awards website.