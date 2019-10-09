UrduPoint.com
Theyab Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Joins Community In Journey Of Generations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 11:00 PM

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed joins community in Journey of Generations

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Oct, 2019) Senior citizens and volunteers participating in the Journey of Generations, a community engagement event organised by the Authority for Social Contribution, Ma’an, were joined today by H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court, and Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi.

Taking place at Yas Mall, the event is part of Ma’an’s efforts to promote integration and engagement within the community, as well as to encourage active citizenship among Abu Dhabi's residents and support a culture of socially inclusive growth.

The initiative took place over four weeks in September and saw the participation of a total of 45 seniors and 94 volunteers Sheikh Theyab and Dr. Mugheer walked with the senior citizens aged between 60 and 70 years, as well as volunteers to hear from them directly about how government departments can work together to support senior citizens to live happy, independent and prosperous lives.

Dr Mugheer said, "Our heritage and vision of our founding father Sheikh Zayed is deeply rooted in generosity, inclusiveness and societal progress.

Community initiatives such as this help form a bridge between all sectors in our society and bring forth new ideas where every social group in our society is heard and included, and ensure we make informed decisions while charting a new course towards social progress."

"We hope that people will see a big difference in Abu Dhabi with the biggest impact being an improvement in the lives of vulnerable social groups within our community that will feel more supported, empowered and valued," he added.

Salama Al Ameemi, Director-General of Ma’an, said, "Through Journey of Generations, Ma’an aims to harness the important role of seniors in our society, keeping them engaged and informed about the social changes around them and allowing them to be a part of this change. This project, part of our wider Community Engagement Programme, encourages seniors to maintain active and healthy lifestyles and gives them a sense of purpose and independence."

Ma’an will evaluate the programme and launch a rollout plan in November.

More Stories From Middle East

