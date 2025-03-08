Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed joins government employees for Ramadan Iftar at Barzat Abu Dhabi

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Mar, 2025) ABU DHABI, 7th March, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs, has shared an Iftar banquet with government employees and their families at Barzat Abu Dhabi, organised by Abu Dhabi Media Office at Qasr Al Hosn.

H.H. Sheikh Theyab exchanged greetings with the leaders and employees of government entities and their families on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan, and prayed for this blessed month to bring prosperity and blessings to the UAE and its people.

H.H. Sheikh Theyab praised the pivotal role of Barzat Abu Dhabi as a social platform that fosters teamwork, a sense of belonging, and shared responsibility, and highlighted its significance as a gathering space for government employees in a Ramadan setting that strengthens social and professional bonds, promoting a culture of dialogue and harmony within the community.

Sheikh Theyab reaffirmed the importance of such initiatives, which embody the values of unity and solidarity that characterise Emirati society and reflect the nation's rich traditions of hospitality, generosity and warmth.

The iftar majlis was attended by Dr. Hamdan Musallam Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the board of Directors of Emirates Red Crescent; Major General Ahmed Saif bin Zaitoon Al Muhairi, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police; and a number of officials and employees from various entities, alongside members of their families, including the Office of Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs, the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council, Erth Zayed Philanthropies and its affiliated institutions, as well as Etihad Rail, Abu Dhabi Transport Company, the Emirates Council for Balanced Development, the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority, and the Arab Youth Centre