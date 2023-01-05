Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed launches Qidfa Development Project in Fujairah

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jan, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Emirates Council for Balanced Development, has launched the ‘Qidfa Development’ in the emirate of Fujairah, which is the first project of the ‘Emirates Villages’, an initiative aimed at creating a sustainable development model.

Sheikh Theyab said that the UAE’s leadership is keen to ensure decent life for all Emirati citizens, noting that the Emirates Villages project aims to establish a new model of village re-development from economic as well as touristic standpoints.

He thanked H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, for supporting the re-development of the first village under the project, which will help achieve progress in achieving the vision of the UAE’s leadership to establish a sustainable development model that benefits remote areas of the country.

Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Vice Chairman of the Emirates Council for Balanced Development, said that the Emirates Villages project represents a distinguished development model that is aligned with the visionary vision of the country’s leadership.

“The project relies on effective partnership between the government sector, represented here by the Emirates Council for Balanced Development, the private sector, and local communities,” Dr. Sultan said, noting that the project represents a significant model for sustainable socio-economic development.

The project aims to promote tourism and highlight the distinguished potential of Emirati villages, he added.

The Qidfa Region Development Project aims to attract 100,000 tourists annually by increasing the region’s tourism potential and promoting its distinguished capabilities via media outlets.

The plan also includes the launch of 50 development projects for the region’s youth, in addition to training 200 young men and women in all areas, in collaboration with strategic partners.

The region offers a myriad of economic advantages, which will enhance its stature in terms of having pioneering villages and as a key region in the country. It also has an AED10 billion power plant that generates electricity for nearly 380,000 homes.

The ‘Emirates Villages’ project represents a new milestone in achieving the vision of the UAE leadership by introducing a sustainable development model that accommodates all regions across the country, while utilising the human capabilities and natural resources of each region.

It aims to achieve greater involvement of local communities, enhance the involvement of the private sector and advance the sustainable development model by boosting co-operation between Federal and local governments.

The Emirates Council for Balanced Development is working to achieve sustainable development for all regions through a unique development model based on partnerships between the government, the private sector and local communities.

Qidfa Oasis in the UAE is the name given to the location of a burial from the Wadi Suq period (2,000 to 1,300 BC). Archaeological digs at the sight of the oasis unearthed hundreds of artefacts that are now on display at the Fujairah Museum. This includes weaponry, pottery and coins. The most interesting of these finds is a bowl made from an ostrich egg, dating back more than 2,000 years ago.