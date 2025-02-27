Open Menu

Theyab Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Offers Condolences On Passing Of Martyr Nasser Ali Al Bloushi’s Mother

Sumaira FH Published February 27, 2025 | 11:45 PM

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences on passing of martyr Nasser Ali Al Bloushi’s mother

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Feb, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs, has offered condolences on the passing of Fatima Mohammed Hassan Al Taher, mother of martyr Nasser Ali Hassan Mohammed Al Bloushi.

H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan attended the mourning majlis in the Murshid area of Fujairah and extended his deepest sympathies to the family for their loss, wishing them courage and solace.

