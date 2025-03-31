Theyab Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Offers Condolences On Passing Of Sabha Hamdan Al Ketbi
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 31, 2025 | 08:48 PM
AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Mar, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs, has offered condolences on the passing of Sabha Hamdan Ali Al Ketbi.
His Highness attended the mourning majlis in Majlis Al Fou'ah, Al Ain Region, and extended his deepest sympathies to the family for their loss, wishing them courage and solace.
