Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed raises UAE flag at Wahat Al Karama to mark UAE Flag Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Nov, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Office of Development and Martyrs Families Affairs at the Presidential Court, has raised the UAE flag at Wahat Al Karama, Abu Dhabi, to mark UAE Flag Day.

The raising of the flag, organised by the Office of Development and Martyrs Families Affairs at the Presidential Court, took place at 10:00 am on 3rd November 2023 in the presence of representatives of the Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarters, and the Emirates Red Crescent.

H.H. Sheikh Theyab also extended his congratulations to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates.

He expressed his hopes that the UAE’s leadership, government and people be granted continued security, safety and prosperity.

Sheikh Theyab said this occasion, which is of great significance to the UAE people, "encapsulates our nation’s unwavering unity".

“We remain committed to our promise of flying the UAE flag with pride to honour the dedication of our leaders, government and people in building a united and prosperous nation, and creating a bright, sustainable future.

“On UAE Flag Day, we also remember our martyrs, who gave so much to protect our country. Their courage inspires us, and their sacrifices will be honoured without pause or end.”