Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives ACTVET team after 10-medal win at WorldSkills Lyon 2024

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Feb, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs, has received the Abu Dhabi Centre for Technical and Vocational education and Training (ACTVET) team that won ten medals at the WorldSkills Lyon 2024 competition in France.

H.H. praised the achievements of the team, which secured first place in the middle East and Africa, and ninth place globally, and emphasised the leadership’s commitment to preparing Emirati youth to excel globally through world-class training in vocational and technical skills.

