Theyab Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Receives President Of Paraguay At Wahat Al Karama
Umer Jamshaid Published May 26, 2025 | 08:02 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th May, 2025) ABU DHABI, 26th May, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs, has received Santiago Peña, President of the Republic of Paraguay, at Wahat Al Karama in Abu Dhabi as part of an official visit to the UAE.
H.H. held a meeting with President of Paraguay, during which they engaged in discussions on ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation across various sectors. The talks underscored the growing ties between the UAE and the Republic of Paraguay.
The meeting was attended by Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Mohamed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development; Dr Al Saghira Wabran Alahbabi, UAE Ambassador to Paraguay, and Shadi Malak, CEO of Etihad Rail.
Following the meeting, Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the President of the Republic of Paraguay witnessed a guard of honour and laid flowers at the memorial in front of the martyrs’ monument.
President of Paraguay was briefed on Wahat Al Karama, which symbolises the heroism and sacrifices of UAE Nationals in defending the country and protecting its gains and achievements.
Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed praised the progress of relations between the UAE and the Republic of Paraguay in all fields, with the support and guidance of the two countries' leaderships to achieve the common interest of the two nations.
H.H. reaffirmed that Wahat Al Karama embodies the gratitude and appreciation of the UAE leadership towards its heroes, who gave their precious lives for the sake of the homeland, symbolising the values of heroism, courage and sacrifice that Emirati generations proudly uphold.
At the end of the tour, the President of the Republic of Paraguay penned a message in the Wahat Al Karama guestbook expressing his appreciation for the martyrs of the UAE.
