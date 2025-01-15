- Home
Theyab Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Receives Prime Minister Of New Zealand At Wahat Al Karama
Muhammad Irfan Published January 15, 2025 | 12:02 AM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jan, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs, has received, at Wahat Al Karama in Abu Dhabi, Christopher Luxon, Prime Minister of New Zealand, as part of an official visit to the UAE.
Accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed, the Prime Minister of New Zealand reviewed the guard of honour that lined up to greet him, and then laid flowers at the memorial in front of the martyr's monument. He was briefed on Wahat Al Karama, which symbolises the heroism and sacrifices of the brave UAE Nationals in defending the country and protecting its gains and achievements.
H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed praised the progress of relations between the UAE and New Zealand in all fields, with the support and guidance of the two countries' leaderships to achieve the common interest of the two friendly peoples.
He reaffirmed that Wahat Al Karama embodies the gratitude and appreciation of the UAE leadership towards its heroes who gave their precious lives for the sake of the homeland, symbolising the values of heroism, courage and sacrifice that Emirati generations proudly uphold. At the end of the tour, the New Zealand Prime Minister penned a message in the Wahat Al Karama guestbook expressing his appreciation for the martyrs of the UAE.
