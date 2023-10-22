Open Menu

Theyab Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Receives Singaporean PM At Wahet AL Karama

Muhammad Irfan Published October 22, 2023 | 10:00 PM

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Singaporean PM at Wahet AL Karama

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Oct, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Office of Development and Martyrs Families Affairs at the Presidential Court, today received at Wahat Al Karama, Lee Hsien Loong, Prime Minister of Singapore, who is currently on an official visit to the UAE.

Upon his arrival, the Singaporean premier, accompanied by Sheikh Theyab, attended the Guard of Honour ceremony, before laying a wreath at the Martyrs' Monument, which is made up of 31 panels leaning on one another as a symbol of solidarity between the leadership, people and soldiers of the UAE.

They went on a tour across the memorial, during which the Singaporean PM listened to a detailed explanation about the different sections of Wahat Al Karama, which embody the bravery and heroism of UAE heroes, as well as the nation’s noble values.

Writing in the visitor's log, the State guest expressed his respect and appreciation for the UAE's martyrs.

