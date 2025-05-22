Open Menu

Theyab Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Visits 4th Make It In The Emirates

Umer Jamshaid Published May 22, 2025 | 06:45 PM

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits 4th Make it in the Emirates

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd May, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs, visited the fourth and final day of Make it in the Emirates 2025.

Organised for the first time by ADNEC Group and hosted by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, the Abu Dhabi Investment Office, and ADNOC, the fourth edition of the event serves as a national industrial platform.

H.H. Sheikh Theyab’s visit reflects the strategic significance of the event both nationally and regionally, aligning with the vision of the UAE’s wise leadership to cultivate a pioneering, advanced, and globally competitive Emirati industrial base.

Make it in the Emirates 2025 is one of the UAE’s flagship platforms to advance economic diversification, localise cutting-edge technologies, and foster strategic partnerships that support the shift towards a sustainable, innovation-led economy.

The event highlights investment opportunities across 12 priority sectors and empowers industrial leaders and investors to harness the UAE’s enabling business environment.

Related Topics

Technology Business UAE Abu Dhabi Visit Event Industry Court

