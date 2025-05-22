Theyab Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Visits 4th Make It In The Emirates
Umer Jamshaid Published May 22, 2025 | 06:45 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd May, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs, visited the fourth and final day of Make it in the Emirates 2025.
Organised for the first time by ADNEC Group and hosted by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, the Abu Dhabi Investment Office, and ADNOC, the fourth edition of the event serves as a national industrial platform.
H.H. Sheikh Theyab’s visit reflects the strategic significance of the event both nationally and regionally, aligning with the vision of the UAE’s wise leadership to cultivate a pioneering, advanced, and globally competitive Emirati industrial base.
Make it in the Emirates 2025 is one of the UAE’s flagship platforms to advance economic diversification, localise cutting-edge technologies, and foster strategic partnerships that support the shift towards a sustainable, innovation-led economy.
The event highlights investment opportunities across 12 priority sectors and empowers industrial leaders and investors to harness the UAE’s enabling business environment.
Recent Stories
Abu Dhabi Government delegation concludes France visit after Global Water Summit ..
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits 4th Make it in the Emirates
Digital Readiness Retreat discusses future government digital models
FAB supports UAE industry with AED10 billion total commitment in partnership wit ..
Emerge, Turbotim sign agreement to deploy solar, battery energy storage systems ..
Awqaf Abu Dhabi launches AED50 million community centre as first project under L ..
AGDA, Deraya Speakers sign MoU to enhance cooperation in media training
Dubai Holding launches Early Careers Programme to empower next generation of UAE ..
EDGE signs MoU with Specialist Mechanical Engineers to manufacture land vehicle ..
Hamdan bin Mohammed witnesses signing of strategic agreement between MBRSC, Fire ..
Dalma Dhow Sailing Race for 40ft vessels begins tomorrow
Umm Al Emarat Park unites community in record-breaking season, welcoming 400,000 ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
Abu Dhabi Government delegation concludes France visit after Global Water Summit participation4 minutes ago
-
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits 4th Make it in the Emirates4 minutes ago
-
Digital Readiness Retreat discusses future government digital models4 minutes ago
-
FAB supports UAE industry with AED10 billion total commitment in partnership with MoIAT19 minutes ago
-
Emerge, Turbotim sign agreement to deploy solar, battery energy storage systems in Ras Al Khaimah34 minutes ago
-
Awqaf Abu Dhabi launches AED50 million community centre as first project under Life Endowment campai ..34 minutes ago
-
AGDA, Deraya Speakers sign MoU to enhance cooperation in media training49 minutes ago
-
Dubai Holding launches Early Careers Programme to empower next generation of UAE talent49 minutes ago
-
EDGE signs MoU with Specialist Mechanical Engineers to manufacture land vehicle components in UAE1 hour ago
-
Hamdan bin Mohammed witnesses signing of strategic agreement between MBRSC, Firefly Aerospace for Em ..1 hour ago
-
Dalma Dhow Sailing Race for 40ft vessels begins tomorrow1 hour ago
-
Umm Al Emarat Park unites community in record-breaking season, welcoming 400,000 visitors from over ..1 hour ago