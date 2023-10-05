Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits ADIPEC 2023

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Oct, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has visited ADIPEC 2023, which is being held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

Sheikh Theyab toured the pavilions and reviewed advances and innovations in the energy sector being showcased at ADNEC.

He was briefed on efforts to accelerate decarbonisation, advance the clean energy transition and enhance sustainability in the energy sector, supporting the aims of the UAE Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative.

ADIPEC is being held until 5 October 2023 under the theme ‘Decarbonising. Faster. Together’. It aims to foster global partnerships and find solutions to rapid decarbonisation while ensuring energy security, backed by the collective insights of 160,000 attendees, 2,200 companies, and 40 global ministers.