Open Menu

Theyab Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Visits ADIPEC 2023

Muhammad Irfan Published October 05, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits ADIPEC 2023

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Oct, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has visited ADIPEC 2023, which is being held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

Sheikh Theyab toured the pavilions and reviewed advances and innovations in the energy sector being showcased at ADNEC.

He was briefed on efforts to accelerate decarbonisation, advance the clean energy transition and enhance sustainability in the energy sector, supporting the aims of the UAE Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative.

ADIPEC is being held until 5 October 2023 under the theme ‘Decarbonising. Faster. Together’. It aims to foster global partnerships and find solutions to rapid decarbonisation while ensuring energy security, backed by the collective insights of 160,000 attendees, 2,200 companies, and 40 global ministers.

Related Topics

UAE Abu Dhabi October

Recent Stories

ECP to have all required support, security for hol ..

ECP to have all required support, security for holding next elections: Bugti

14 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed visits ADIPEC 2023

Hamdan bin Zayed visits ADIPEC 2023

35 minutes ago
 Interior Minister condemns firing incident at Bab- ..

Interior Minister condemns firing incident at Bab-e-Dosti from Afghan side

31 minutes ago
 AC starts crack down on professional beggars, doze ..

AC starts crack down on professional beggars, dozens arrested in massive operati ..

31 minutes ago
 Former world MotoGP champion Marc Marquez leaving ..

Former world MotoGP champion Marc Marquez leaving Honda

31 minutes ago
 Commerce Minister terms GCC-Pakistan FTA as breakt ..

Commerce Minister terms GCC-Pakistan FTA as breakthrough for trade

30 minutes ago
Accident & Emergency Dept in Civil Hospital Quetta ..

Accident & Emergency Dept in Civil Hospital Quetta launched

31 minutes ago
 GB govt mandates solar power for large hotels to b ..

GB govt mandates solar power for large hotels to boost sustainability

31 minutes ago
 Trio win chemistry Nobel for 'quantum dots' after ..

Trio win chemistry Nobel for 'quantum dots' after leak

56 minutes ago
 Italian Football legend Totti brings a smile to yo ..

Italian Football legend Totti brings a smile to young football fans at PureHealt ..

1 hour ago
 UAE ahead of the curve with significant achievemen ..

UAE ahead of the curve with significant achievements in countering climate chang ..

1 hour ago
 Emirati artist Abdullah Al Saadi to represent UAE ..

Emirati artist Abdullah Al Saadi to represent UAE at Venice Biennale

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East