Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits IDEX 2025

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Feb, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs, has visited IDEX 2025.

The global event showcases advanced defence and security solutions and technologies from participating local and international companies until 21st February 2025 at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed toured the event and highlighted the role of participating local companies specifically in advancing defence and security solutions. He also emphasised the event’s role in facilitating networking opportunities for decision-makers in government agencies and specialised defence companies around the world.