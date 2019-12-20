UrduPoint.com
Theyab Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Visits Saleh Al Oraifi

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 03:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Dec, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, has visited Saleh Abdullah Obaid Al Oraifi, at his residence in Abu Dhabi.

Al Oraifi welcomed the visit of Sheikh Theyab, expressing the happiness of his entire family and his thanks and appreciation for his gesture and his keenness to communicate with the Emirati people.

Sheikh Theyab exchanged friendly talks with Al Oraifi and members of his family. The visit of the Chairman of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court reflects the UAE leadership's emphasis on maintaining communication with Emiratis to further strengthen the social fabric, following the legacy of the forefathers.

The audience prayed to Allah Almighty to grant the UAE wise leadership wellbeing and good health and more security, prosperity and stability to the UAE led by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

