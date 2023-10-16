Open Menu

Theyab Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Visits Tarahum - For Gaza Campaign Centre In Abu Dhabi

Faizan Hashmi Published October 16, 2023 | 02:30 AM

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Tarahum - for Gaza campaign centre in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Oct, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has visited the Tarahum - for Gaza campaign centre in Abu Dhabi.
His Highness Sheikh Theyab, accompanied by Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for ‎International Cooperation, Her Excellency Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of Community ‎Development, Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of State, and a number of officials, toured the first collection centre at Abu Dhabi Ports Hall in ‎Mina Zayed, which was opened on Sunday 15 October.

Other centres will also be opened across the ‎UAE at later dates.
During his tour, His Highness met with volunteers at the centre and commended the efforts of community members in donating humanitarian relief packages to provide urgent assistance to the Palestinian people impacted by the war in Gaza.
Tarahum - for Gaza is part of the UAE’s efforts to mitigate the humanitarian crisis for the Palestinian people affected by conflict.

The aid aligns with the UAE’s policy to provide urgent relief and assistance to those in need in times of crisis, and as an embodiment of the established humanitarian values of the leadership and people of the UAE.

The UAE is at the forefront of countries that have placed the needs of the brotherly Palestinian people among the priorities of its foreign aid, out of its belief in the importance of providing support and relief to alleviate suffering, especially for children and women.
The campaign is being supervised by the Emirates Red Crescent in cooperation with the World Food Programme, and in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Community Development.
The campaign attracted a large number of volunteers from the people of the UAE, who participated in preparing the relief packages.

More than 4,500 volunteers took part in preparing 13,000 relief packages, which included food baskets and packages for children, mothers and women, with the assistance of more than 20 relief and humanitarian institutions.

Related Topics

World Gaza UAE Abu Dhabi October Women Sunday From

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, German FM review regional deve ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, German FM review regional developments, efforts to protect c ..

30 minutes ago
 Emirati Field Hospital in Herat receiving Afghanis ..

Emirati Field Hospital in Herat receiving Afghanistan&#039;s quake victims

30 minutes ago
 UAE Beach Soccer Team beat Mexico 5-4 to finish se ..

UAE Beach Soccer Team beat Mexico 5-4 to finish second in Spain

30 minutes ago
 Chairman of Fatwa Council: &#039;UAE at forefront ..

Chairman of Fatwa Council: &#039;UAE at forefront of helping those in need, in g ..

30 minutes ago
 UAE President continues communications with world ..

UAE President continues communications with world leaders to stop escalation, en ..

1 hour ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, FM of Luxembourg discuss regio ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, FM of Luxembourg discuss regional humanitarian conditions; e ..

2 hours ago
Mohamed Al Hussaini explores economic ties with Pa ..

Mohamed Al Hussaini explores economic ties with Pakistani counterpart

3 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed witnesses 1st Al Dhafra Camel Rac ..

Hamdan bin Zayed witnesses 1st Al Dhafra Camel Racing Festival

4 hours ago
 FNC Speaker meets Acting President of Pan-African ..

FNC Speaker meets Acting President of Pan-African Parliament

7 hours ago
 Dubai&#039;s IHC launches urgent relief airbridge ..

Dubai&#039;s IHC launches urgent relief airbridge to Lebanon and Egypt in light ..

7 hours ago
 Expand North Star 2023 kicks off in Dubai gatherin ..

Expand North Star 2023 kicks off in Dubai gathering game-changing start-ups to a ..

7 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Exports Office participates in Internati ..

Abu Dhabi Exports Office participates in International Trade and Forfaiting Conf ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East