UrduPoint.com

Theyab Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Visits The ‘Qidfa Development’ In Fujairah

Umer Jamshaid Published January 26, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits the ‘Qidfa Development’ in Fujairah

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jan, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Emirates Council for Balanced Development, visited the ‘Qidfa Development’ project in the emirate of Fujairah, which was launched by the Emirates Council for Balanced Development.

During the site visit, Sheikh Theyab was briefed on the progress of the construction and development of Qidfa Development’, the first project of the “Emirates Villages”.

His Highness stressed the importance of this project in terms of development and tourism, ensuring close cooperation between the concerned government entities, and strengthening partnership with the private sector, to ensure the achievement of its strategic objectives.

He also thanked H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, for providing all facilities needed to start with this national project. His Highness praised the efforts made by all working teams of institutions and entities in Fujairah.

Sheikh Theyab was accompanied by Rashid Saeed Al Ameri, Under-Secretary for Government Coordination at the Presidential Court; and a number of officials.

The Qidfa Region Development Project aims to attract 100,000 tourists annually by increasing the region’s tourism potential and enhancing its position as a tourist destination.

The plan also includes the launch of 50 development projects for the region’s youth, in addition to training 200 young men and women in all areas, in collaboration with strategic partners.

The Qidfa Development project is based on implementing development projects, beautifying the area, and raising awareness of its historical and archaeological position.

Additionally, the development plan includes launching youth projects and initiatives, as well as launching a media campaign that highlights the most important facilities and components of the region and enhances its position as a destination for domestic tourism.
The Qadfa Development plan attaches great importance to youth by providing them all means of support and empowerment, through the establishment of outlets and a local market for farmers and developing innovative ways to market agricultural products of the region in all emirates.

Also, the plan will provide the necessary support to activate business and create suitable opportunities for people in various economic and tourism sectors, in addition to creating investment opportunities for the private sector as a key partner in developing the region.

The Council witnessed the signing of agreements with seven key partners, contributing over AED200million in support of the Emirates Village project, highlighting the importance of private sector involvement in strategic national projects.

Related Topics

Business Abu Dhabi Visit Young Rashid Progress SITE Women Market Media All Government

Recent Stories

United States Organizes U.S.-Pakistani Diaspora En ..

United States Organizes U.S.-Pakistani Diaspora Engagement Conference in Islamab ..

25 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary-General Receives the Minister of Hig ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives the Minister of Higher Education, Scientific Rese ..

27 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary-General Receives the Ambassador of N ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives the Ambassador of New Zealand to the Kingdom of S ..

27 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi affirms readiness to deal with adverse w ..

Abu Dhabi affirms readiness to deal with adverse weather conditions

32 minutes ago
 More events target clients on 3rd day of 6th Dubai ..

More events target clients on 3rd day of 6th Dubai Customs Week

32 minutes ago
 A 50MP Triple AI Camera on realme C35 Gets You the ..

A 50MP Triple AI Camera on realme C35 Gets You the Crispiest Photos

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.