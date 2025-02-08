Open Menu

Theyab Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Witnesses Launch Of Emirates Humanitarian Youth Council

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 08, 2025 | 12:15 AM

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses launch of Emirates Humanitarian Youth Council

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Feb, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs, has witnessed the launch of the Emirates Humanitarian Youth Council, by the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council, in collaboration with the Emirates Humanitarian Youth Council. The initiative aims to empower young people in advancing global sustainable development goals and strengthening their role in international humanitarian efforts.

H.

H. Sheikh Theyab emphasised the importance of upskilling youth to enhance their contribution to global humanitarian work, ensuring a lasting impact on millions of lives, particularly in vulnerable communities worldwide.

Reaffirming the UAE’s deep-rooted commitment to humanitarian service, H.H. Sheikh Theyab stated that the initiative aligns with the vision of the late Sheikh Zayed, which continues to be upheld by the leadership, fostering a new generation dedicated to serving humanity and driving positive change on a global scale.

Related Topics

UAE Young Million Court

Recent Stories

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses launch of E ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses launch of Emirates Humanitarian Youth Cou ..

2 minutes ago
 Ministry of Religious Affairs announces Hajj 2025 ..

Ministry of Religious Affairs announces Hajj 2025 training schedule for South Pu ..

32 minutes ago
 ICC slams Trump's sanctions order as many countrie ..

ICC slams Trump's sanctions order as many countries rally behind court

32 minutes ago
 Mum's the word as Bencic stuns Rybakina to reach A ..

Mum's the word as Bencic stuns Rybakina to reach Abu Dhabi final

55 minutes ago
 Smith and Carey tons put Australia into lead in se ..

Smith and Carey tons put Australia into lead in second Sri Lanka Test

55 minutes ago
 UAE Tour Women: Lorena Wiebes wins stage 2

UAE Tour Women: Lorena Wiebes wins stage 2

1 hour ago
Department of Government Enablement showcases Abu ..

Department of Government Enablement showcases Abu Dhabi’s AI leadership at Mic ..

1 hour ago
 UAE Team Emirates-XRG secures 3rd position at Volt ..

UAE Team Emirates-XRG secures 3rd position at Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana

1 hour ago
 2 dead after small plane crashes on busy Sao Paulo ..

2 dead after small plane crashes on busy Sao Paulo street, hits bus

1 hour ago
 Agent involved in human trafficking held

Agent involved in human trafficking held

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz Sharif lauds PCB, inaugurates renovated ..

PM Shehbaz Sharif lauds PCB, inaugurates renovated Gaddafi Stadium

2 hours ago
 Additional IG Operations Punjab attends policing s ..

Additional IG Operations Punjab attends policing seminar

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East