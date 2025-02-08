Theyab Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Witnesses Launch Of Emirates Humanitarian Youth Council
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 08, 2025 | 12:15 AM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Feb, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs, has witnessed the launch of the Emirates Humanitarian Youth Council, by the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council, in collaboration with the Emirates Humanitarian Youth Council. The initiative aims to empower young people in advancing global sustainable development goals and strengthening their role in international humanitarian efforts.
H.
H. Sheikh Theyab emphasised the importance of upskilling youth to enhance their contribution to global humanitarian work, ensuring a lasting impact on millions of lives, particularly in vulnerable communities worldwide.
Reaffirming the UAE’s deep-rooted commitment to humanitarian service, H.H. Sheikh Theyab stated that the initiative aligns with the vision of the late Sheikh Zayed, which continues to be upheld by the leadership, fostering a new generation dedicated to serving humanity and driving positive change on a global scale.
