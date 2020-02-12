UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Theyab Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Witnesses Launch Of Support Units Shooting Festival

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 10:30 PM

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses launch of Support Units Shooting Festival

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Feb, 2020) Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, witnessed the eighth annual Support Units Shooting Festival.

The festival was organised by the Support Units Command and will run until 21st February.

Upon his arrival at the festival, Sheikh Theyab was received by Staff Major General Abdullah Muhair Al Ketbi, Commander of the Support Units and Chairman of the Festival’s Organising Committee, and several senior leaders of the Support Units.

Sheikh Theyab toured several areas of the festival, including the shooting range, where he witnessed some of the competitions between participating teams.

He then visited the pistol field.

The festival includes an exhibition featuring companies and national institutions supporting and sponsoring the festival, as well as weapons and hunting companies.

The festival includes many shows, along with a heritage village that showcases the culture and history of the UAE’s environment, with the attendance of 566 participants.

The village features exhibits on the UAE’s land, sea and mountain environments, as well as shows performed by the Abu Dhabi Police that highlight its role in combatting crime and maintaining community security and safety.

Related Topics

Police UAE Abu Dhabi February Court

Recent Stories

Cancer-Bio Conference to start on Feb 13 at Punjab ..

5 minutes ago

Minister reviews measures to control Coronavirus

5 minutes ago

Moscow Taking Joint Steps With China to Prevent Co ..

5 minutes ago

US Views Libya Truce as Fraying, Urges External Ac ..

6 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank 2019 net profit rises 4.0% ..

36 minutes ago

UAE braces for most sustainable edition of Expo

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.