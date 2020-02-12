Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses launch of Support Units Shooting Festival

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Feb, 2020) Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, witnessed the eighth annual Support Units Shooting Festival.

The festival was organised by the Support Units Command and will run until 21st February.

Upon his arrival at the festival, Sheikh Theyab was received by Staff Major General Abdullah Muhair Al Ketbi, Commander of the Support Units and Chairman of the Festival’s Organising Committee, and several senior leaders of the Support Units.

Sheikh Theyab toured several areas of the festival, including the shooting range, where he witnessed some of the competitions between participating teams.

He then visited the pistol field.

The festival includes an exhibition featuring companies and national institutions supporting and sponsoring the festival, as well as weapons and hunting companies.

The festival includes many shows, along with a heritage village that showcases the culture and history of the UAE’s environment, with the attendance of 566 participants.

The village features exhibits on the UAE’s land, sea and mountain environments, as well as shows performed by the Abu Dhabi Police that highlight its role in combatting crime and maintaining community security and safety.