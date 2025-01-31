Theyab bin Mohamed congratulates Niger on becoming first country in Africa to eliminate river blindness

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jan, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs and Chair of the board of Trustees of Erth Zayed Philanthropies, has congratulated Niger on becoming the first country in Africa to eliminate river blindness. The announcement was made Thursday, on World Neglected Tropical Diseases Day.

The achievement, which has been verified by the World Health Organisation (WHO), was made possible in part through the support of the Reaching the Last Mile Fund (RLMF), a multi-donor fund established in 2017 by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

In partnership with countries and with support from other funders, RLMF aims to accelerate the elimination of two neglected tropical diseases, river blindness and lymphatic filariasis, in Africa and Yemen.

RLMF is co-led by Reaching the Last Mile, which represents the global health philanthropy of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. In its first phase, RLMF was hosted by the END Fund.

Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed said, “Under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, we congratulate Niger on this historic achievement. Today’s announcement reflects decades of effort and persistence by the government and people of Niger to bring an end to river blindness, and is a tangible step towards a healthier future. The UAE is proud to support the global movement to end neglected tropical diseases and to ensure no one is left behind in our pursuit of a healthier and more equitable world.”

The WHO’s verification is the culmination of nearly 50 years of collaboration in West Africa to control or eliminate river blindness. RLMF partnered with Niger’s Ministry of Health to collect and file the evidence to support the claim for the elimination of transmission of this debilitating NTD.

By eliminating river blindness, Niger has created an estimated USD$2.3 billion in economic benefits. The country added more than 17.8 billion working hours as families with river blindness-infected members were able to rejoin the workforce, boosting GDP. Women — who make up a disproportionate percentage of caregivers — have been able to work again and have reinvested 90 percent of their earnings (USD$111 million) in their families and communities. Additionally, young girls treated for river blindness are likely to achieve higher levels of education and therefore higher wages in their lifetimes.

“Niger’s elimination of river blindness is an extraordinary victory and a source of hope for many other nations still fighting this devastating disease,” said Nassar Al Mubarak, CEO of Reaching the Last Mile. “This feat demonstrates that with country leadership and the sustained support of partners, an Africa free of neglected tropical diseases is within our grasp. Now is the time for us to join together to achieve it.”

NTDs are treatable, preventable diseases that needlessly hold back the lives and livelihoods of more than 1.6 billion people worldwide. River blindness, also called onchocerciasis, is a NTD that is the fourth leading cause of preventable blindness globally. Transmitted by the repeated bite of blackflies that live along rivers and streams, the infection causes severe skin disease, visual impairment, and, in its most advanced form, irreversible blindness.

Globally, nearly 246 million people across 31 countries still require annual treatment for river blindness. Those living with the disease experience disrupted education and livelihoods, which affects their families and communities. Prior to the rollout of control and elimination programs, the risk of blindness due to the disease in West Africa affected up to 50 percent of adults. Entire communities abandoned their fertile river valleys to avoid the Primary areas of transmission, increasing famine in affected regions.

“As a boy I grew up seeing firsthand the deleterious impacts river blindness can have on individuals and communities and thought that was just the way it was — until I began my career in river blindness control,” said Dr Daniel Boakye, Senior Technical Advisor, Programs, the END Fund. “Nearly 50 years later, we have moved from controlling the disease to this historic verification — a testament to the power of partnership and the tireless work of many, and especially to the Niger government’s commitment to its citizens, who will no longer experience river blindness as a way of life.”

Established in 2017, RLMF began as a 10-year, USD$100 million fund, dedicated to ending river blindness and lymphatic filariasis in seven countries in Africa and Yemen through the delivery of mass drug administration, disease elimination mapping and training for lab technicians.

Building on its successes — including in Niger — its founders in December 2023 announced the expansion of RLMF to a target USD$500 million in support of an ambitious new vision: the elimination of both diseases from Africa and Yemen by 2030.