Theyab bin Mohamed inaugurates 10,000 Years of Luxury Exhibition at Louvre Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Oct, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, officially inaugurated today the Louvre Abu Dhabi’s new exhibition 10,000 Years of Luxury, in the presence of Jean Yves Le Drian, French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, and Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development.

Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed explored the exhibition galleries where he learned about some of the extraordinary objects on view. The first comprehensive exhibition on the history of luxury in the world and the second exhibition in the museum’s current season Changing Societies, 10,000 Years of Luxury is organised by Louvre Abu Dhabi, Musée des Arts Décoratifs in Paris and Agence France-Muséums.

The opening ceremony was attended by Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, Saif Saeed Ghobash, Undersecretary of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, and Manuel Rabaté, Director of Louvre Abu Dhabi.

Also present at the tour were officials from French partner museums including Sandra Lagumina, Chairperson of Agence France-Muséums, Hervé Barbaret, Chief Executive Officer of Agence France-Muséums, Pierre-Alexis Dumas, President of MAD, Sylvie Corréard, Managing Director of MAD, Olivier Gabet, Director of Musée des Arts Décoratifs and Curator of the exhibition, Jean-Luc Martinez, President-Director of Musée du Louvre, Laurence des cars, President of Musées d’Orsay et de l’Orangerie, Sophie Makariou, President of Musée National des Arts Asiatiques – Guimet, and Jean-Guéguinou, member of the board of Agence France-Muséums.

The exhibition opens with two landmark pieces illustrating the history of Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Pearl, the oldest pearl in the world, dating back to c. 5,800 – 5,600 BCE, discovered on Marawah Island, Abu Dhabi in 2017 and lent from the collection of Zayed National Museum; and an antique natural pearl necklace that belonged to Arab diva Umm Kulthum, loaned from the collection of Zayed National Museum.

The Abu Dhabi Pearl is a proof that pearls and oysters were used in the UAE nearly 8,000 years ago and represents the earliest known evidence for pearling found anywhere in the world.

Running from 30th October, 2019 to 18 February 2020, 10,000 Years of Luxury explores the multifaceted nature of luxury from ancient times to the present day. Visitors will explore luxury through fashion, jewellery, visual art, furniture and design with masterpieces from the collections of international institutions and brands.

Highlights among the 350 objects include the oldest pearl in the world, the renowned Boscoreale Treasure – one of the largest collections of silverware preserved from Roman Antiquity – and dresses and jewellery from design houses such as Cartier, Maison Van Cleef & Arpels, CHANEL, Christian Dior, ELIE SAAB and Yves Saint Laurent.

The exhibition is sponsored by Tryano, the only luxury department store in Abu Dhabi.