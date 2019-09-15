Theyab bin Mohamed offers condolences to families of martyrs Saeed Al Mansouri, Nasser Al Kaabi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Sep, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Department of Transport, has offered his condolences to the families of the martyrs Captain Saeed Ahmed Rashid Al Mansouri and Warrant Officer Nasser Mohamed Hamad Al Kaabi, who fell while carrying out their national duties.

During a visit to the mourning majalis in Al Ain on Sunday, Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed expressed his deepest condolences to the martyrs' families and prayed to Allah the Almighty to bestow mercy upon them and grant their family patience and solace.