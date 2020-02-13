UrduPoint.com
Theyab Bin Mohamed Opens Second Abu Dhabi Family Forum

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 12:45 AM

Theyab bin Mohamed opens second Abu Dhabi Family Forum

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Feb, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, stressed the importance of cooperation and partnership between the government and private entities so as to serve both the family and community.

''There is a need for optimum investment in both human skills and energies to push the nation's development journey ahead,'' he told the second Abu Dhabi Family Forum, which got underway today under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, GWU, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, FDF, at Umm Al Emarat Park.

Running until 16th February and organised by the Family Development Foundation and Sheikha Fatima Programme for Excellence and Societal Intelligence under the theme ''Family and Social Intelligence'', the five-day forum aims to consolidate the values of social intelligence, innovation and investment in the capabilities of communities, both locally and globally. It consists of seven different sites offering different activities: The City of Social Intelligence, the City of Happiness, the City of Excellence and Innovation, the City of Health and Fitness, the City of Culture and Arts, the City of Security and Safety and the City of Support and Investment.

