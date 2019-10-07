Theyab bin Mohamed receives Australian Minister of Transport

(@imziishan)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Oct, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Department of Transport - Abu Dhabi, met Michael McCormack, Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development, on sidelines of the 26th World Road Congress Abu Dhabi 2019, which opened in Abu Dhabi today.

H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed said Abu Dhabi would continue to dedicate resources to add more strategic infrastructure projects that advances its economic vision and contributes to deliver sustainable development.

The Emirate of Abu Dhabi is adopting the most advanced technology to support its infrastructure that makes the transport sectors a major contributor and enabler to economy and community as well.

He said Abu Dhabi boast of having world-class infrastructure and integrated transport systems.

Sheikh Theyab and the Australian minister also toured an exhibition staged in parallel with the congress where the UAE along with other 26 countries are showcasing latest innovations and solutions in areas of roads and infrastructure.

Taking place for the first time in the middle East, the World Road Congress will focus on the theme of ‘Connecting Cultures, Enabling Economies’ with high-level discussions through a series of workshops and sessions. More than 5,000 participants, business leaders, pioneers and decision-makers from 144 countries are attending the event at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre,ADNEC.