Theyab bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony of 2019 Khalifa University

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Oct, 2019) Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, today witnessed the graduation of the class of 2019 students from Khalifa University of Science and Technology.

The graduates include 408 male and female students from undergraduate, master and doctoral programmes, as well as four graduates who completed their academic requirements at the end of the first academic semester in 2018.

The ceremony, which was held at the Emirates Palace Hotel in Abu Dhabi, was attended by Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of education and Vice Chairman of the University's Board of Trustees, and Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State, and ADNOC Group CEO.

It was also attended by members of the university’s board of trustees, and Ali Rashid Qannas Al Ketbi, Chairman of the Department of Government Support, among others.

The ceremony also witnessed the graduation of 20 PhD candidates, while 87 students received their master's degrees, and 301 received their bachelor's degree in science and engineering.

During the ceremony, Sheikh Theyab handed the graduates their certificates and wished them future success.

He also presented the first honorary doctorate awarded by Khalifa University to Hazza Al Mansoori, the first Emirati and Arab astronaut to travel to the International Space Station, as part of the university's efforts to support the country’s space sector.

The university’s achievements include the graduation of the first holders of bachelor's degrees in aerospace engineering, and those students contributing to the launch of the first mini-research satellite designed and manufactured entirely in university laboratories in the UAE.

Sheikh Theyab stressed that Khalifa University, due to the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the support of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, has attained a prominent regional and international position through its advanced academic research programmes.

Sheikh Theyab added that the university’s journey of excellence enabled it to attain its leading international stature.