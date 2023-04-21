UrduPoint.com

Theyab Bin Zayed Congratulates UAE Leaders Eid Greetings

Umer Jamshaid Published April 21, 2023 | 02:45 AM

Theyab bin Zayed congratulates UAE Leaders Eid greetings

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Apr, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Zayed Al Nahyan has congratulated President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr.

Sheikh Theyab also sent Eid greetings to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai; H.

H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Court, and the Supreme Council Members, Their Highnesses Rulers of the Emirates.

