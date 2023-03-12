Theyab bin Zayed issues decision restructuring BoD of Al Wahda Sports and Cultural Club

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Mar, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of Al Wahda sports and Cultural Club, has issued a decision to form a temporary Board of Directors for the club, after Sheikh Hamdan bin Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan resigned as chair of the board.

Ali Saeed Al Mazrouei will serve as Chair of the Interim Board of Directors.

H.H. Sheikh Theyab thanked Sheikh Hamdan bin Saeed for efforts he made during his tenure.