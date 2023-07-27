Open Menu

Theyab Bin Zayed Mourns Passing Of Saeed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan

Umer Jamshaid Published July 27, 2023 | 05:45 PM

Theyab bin Zayed mourns passing of Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jul, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Zayed Al Nahyan mourned the passing of H.H. Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative, who passed away Thursday.

Sheikh Theyab said, “With hearts faithful to God's decree and destiny, I mourn the passing of my brother Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed who was loyal to his homeland. We recall his humanitarian contributions and giving.”

