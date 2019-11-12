Think Science Ambassadors showcase energy and technology innovations at ADIPEC

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Nov, 2019) In line with the country’s drive for science, technology and innovation, Emirates Foundation’s Think Science Ambassadors are showcasing nine scientific inventions during the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference, ADIPEC.

The participation of Think Science Ambassadors at ADIPEC, one of the world’s largest, most important influential oil and gas events that brings together industry stakeholders and experts, is part of Emirates Foundation’s strategy and commitment to provide young scientists with the platform to showcase their innovations and interact with industry leaders for the potential of support, R&D and incubation.

Commenting on the participation of Think Science Ambassadors in ADIPEC, Mohanna Al Muhairi, Chief of Staff at Emirates Foundation, said, "Inspiring the youth to take a vested interest in science, technology and innovation, and pursue their passion for innovation is at the heart of Emirates Foundation’s mission. We are proud that our Think Science Ambassadors are exhibiting their innovations, showcasing their pioneering projects and presenting their case studies at ADIPEC where they interact with leading industry experts from across the World.

"

Al Muhairi added, "We are also proud to continue strengthening our partnership with ADIPEC, which helps provide support for our youth through a leading platform, and will surely turn their innovations into real ventures and enterprises."

The nine projects showcased offer innovative solutions in a wide range of industries such as Innovations in Energy and Environment such as ‘The Adsorption of Heavy Metal Using Tea Waste’; ‘The Moving Solar Farm’; and ‘The Seed of Life’ projects, Applied Sciences such as the ‘Safe Mabkaraah’ and ‘Intelligent Wheelchair’ projects, Health Systems and Bioinformatics such as ‘The Use of Bacteriophages to Control Legionella in Air Conditions Cooling Towers’ and ‘Honey Concentrate as an Organic Preservative’ projects, Smart Systems and AI such as ‘An IOT Self-Powered Device for Measuring Water Consumption and Temperature’ and ‘Industrial Safety and Inspection Drone for Emergency’ projects.