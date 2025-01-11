Third edition of '1 Billion Followers Summit' kicks off in Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jan, 2025) The third edition of the 1 billion Followers Summit 2025, organised by the UAE Government Media Office, commenced this morning, Saturday, and will run until Monday, 13th January.

The event is being held across Emirates Towers, Dubai International Financial Centre, and the Museum of the Future in Dubai under the theme "Content for Good".

The 1 Billion Followers Summit is the first of its kind globally in shaping the content economy and is the largest to date, bringing together over 15,000 content creators and 420 prominent speakers, including influencers and global experts.

This year’s edition features over 300 specialised live sessions hosted by leading global and mainstream social media platforms and companies.

The summit witnessed significant attendance from influencers, content creators, and followers of various nationalities and age groups.

The opening session was led by Emirati media personality and entrepreneur Anas Bukhash. The session focused on the concept of influence through social media platforms, exploring how it can be either positive or negative. Bukhash also moderated a discussion with Egyptian businessman Naguib Sawiris, who shared insights into his career and the impact of social media platforms on his work as he emerged as a leading figure in the field.

Ahead of the summit’s start, organisers announced that all tickets had been sold out, with expectations of hosting more than 30,000 visitors over the three days of the event.