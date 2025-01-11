Third Edition Of '1 Billion Followers Summit' Kicks Off In Dubai
Umer Jamshaid Published January 11, 2025 | 03:30 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jan, 2025) The third edition of the 1 billion Followers Summit 2025, organised by the UAE Government Media Office, commenced this morning, Saturday, and will run until Monday, 13th January.
The event is being held across Emirates Towers, Dubai International Financial Centre, and the Museum of the Future in Dubai under the theme "Content for Good".
The 1 Billion Followers Summit is the first of its kind globally in shaping the content economy and is the largest to date, bringing together over 15,000 content creators and 420 prominent speakers, including influencers and global experts.
This year’s edition features over 300 specialised live sessions hosted by leading global and mainstream social media platforms and companies.
The summit witnessed significant attendance from influencers, content creators, and followers of various nationalities and age groups.
The opening session was led by Emirati media personality and entrepreneur Anas Bukhash. The session focused on the concept of influence through social media platforms, exploring how it can be either positive or negative. Bukhash also moderated a discussion with Egyptian businessman Naguib Sawiris, who shared insights into his career and the impact of social media platforms on his work as he emerged as a leading figure in the field.
Ahead of the summit’s start, organisers announced that all tickets had been sold out, with expectations of hosting more than 30,000 visitors over the three days of the event.
Recent Stories
Third edition of '1 Billion Followers Summit' kicks off in Dubai
UAE Tour: Unique platform to showcase country's tourism
Pushpa Actor Rashmika Mandanna gets injured during workout accident
JUI-F chief criticizes establishment, rejects negotiations
Sultan bin Ahmed receives 'e&' delegation
Imran Khan approaches LHC for bail in eight cases related to May 9 incidents
Chinese Consulate announces six events to celebrate Chinese New Year in Dubai
Coal mine gas explosion kills 4 labourers in Pakistan
Ten killed in Colombia aircraft crash
Malala Yousafzai arrives in Islamabad for Int'l Girls’ Education Conference
UAE’s tech industry set to achieve record growth in 2025
Death toll from California wildfires rises to 11
More Stories From Middle East
-
Third edition of '1 Billion Followers Summit' kicks off in Dubai4 minutes ago
-
UAE Tour: Unique platform to showcase country's tourism4 minutes ago
-
Dubai to host top AI game developers competition on January 234 minutes ago
-
Rulers of Emirates congratulate Sultan of Oman on accession anniversary34 minutes ago
-
Sultan bin Ahmed receives 'e&' delegation49 minutes ago
-
Chinese Consulate announces six events to celebrate Chinese New Year in Dubai1 hour ago
-
Coal mine gas explosion kills 4 labourers in Pakistan1 hour ago
-
Ten killed in Colombia aircraft crash1 hour ago
-
UAE’s tech industry set to achieve record growth in 20253 hours ago
-
Death toll from California wildfires rises to 113 hours ago
-
UAE leaders congratulate Sultan of Oman on accession anniversary3 hours ago
-
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Ethiopia region, GFZ says5 hours ago