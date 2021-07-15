Third Edition of Abu Dhabi International Boat Show to take place in October 2021

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jul, 2021) The Abu Dhabi International Boat Show (ADIBS) will return for its third edition from 13th to 16th October 2021.

Hosted by the Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (ADNEC) and organised by Capital Events, part of the ADNEC group, ADIBS will be the UAE’s first boat show in 2021. This year’s range of marine activities will also include boat chartering and affordable boating for the first time in the event’s history.

Saeed Al Mansoori, Executive Director of Capital Events, said, "There is no other exhibition quite like ADIBS. For marine lovers across Abu Dhabi and the UAE, it is the perfect place to explore the waters and experience a diversity of leisure, fishing, and other marine craft.

Additionally, ADIBS provides a unique platform for marine companies to seamlessly conduct business and launch new products.

"Finally, the exhibition allows visitors the chance to learn about the rich marine heritage of Abu Dhabi, alongside participation in different activities in addition to exploring the UAE pavilion, which this year will see a new look and feel."

Comprehensive measures will be in place to protect the health of participants, including COVID-19 countermeasures.