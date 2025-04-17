Third International Conference on Autism Research Advancements to begin April 19

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Apr, 2025) Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO), the 3rd International Conference on Autism Research Advancements will commence on 19th Apirl and continue for four days at the Abu Dhabi Energy Center.

The conference is jointly organised by ZHO, ADNOC, Lotus Holistic Center – Abu Dhabi, and Fatima College of Health Sciences.

The conference coincides with World Autism Month and affirms the UAE’s commitment to leading humanitarian and scientific efforts to empower people of determination and enhance their quality of life. It builds on the ongoing success in the fields of care and rehabilitation, particularly for individuals with autism.

The conference will shed light on the most recent scientific studies and specialised research in autism and represents a genuine opportunity for participants from within and outside the UAE – including experts, practitioners, and parents – to learn about the best international experiences in diagnosis, treatment, and rehabilitation.

The conference aims to exchange scientific and practical expertise in the field of autism, highlight genetic, neurological, and environmental causes of the disorder, present effective educational and therapeutic practices, support inclusive integration in education, employment, and society, empower families through psychological counselling and specialised workshops, enhance the use of artificial intelligence in diagnosis and treatment, and support international and regional cooperation in developing intervention strategies.

Abdulla Al Humaidan, Secretary-General of ZHO, said that organising the conference under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan reflects the organisation’s keenness to continue its efforts to raise societal awareness and empower people of determination, especially individuals with autism spectrum disorder, based on the directives of the wise leadership and its insightful vision to build a more inclusive and cohesive society.

He affirmed that innovation in care and rehabilitation methods opens new horizons for improving the quality of life of people of determination and their families. He said that through this global event, the organisation reaffirms its commitment to positioning Abu Dhabi as a regional centre of excellence in supporting people of determination, especially in the field of autism, in a spirit of cooperation and integration with local and international partners.

He added that science is one of the most important tools for empowerment. Through this conference, the organisation continues to support scientific research and knowledge exchange in pursuit of a brighter future for people of determination and their families.

He expressed pride in the successful partnership with ADNOC and Lotus Holistic Center in organising this important event, which reflects the UAE’s leadership in both humanitarian and scientific fields.

For her part, Dr. Ghuwaya Al Neyadi, Senior Vice President of Medical Services and Quality of Life at ADNOC, emphasised the importance of partnering to organise the conference and expressed ADNOC’s pride in collaborating with Zayed Higher Organisation in organising the International Conference on Autism Research Advancements. She said this reflects ADNOC’s firm commitment to supporting the quality of life and empowerment of people of determination, in line with its priorities to enhance community wellbeing.

She added that ADNOC adopts a national approach that considers investing in people as the best investment and continuously supports impactful initiatives that contribute to building a more inclusive and cohesive society.

Meanwhile, Amina Al Heidan, Head of Lotus Holistic Center – Abu Dhabi, said the centre is proud of its strategic partnership with Zayed Higher Organisation in organising the third edition of the International Conference on Autism Research Advancements, which serves as a specialised knowledge platform bringing together elite experts and researchers from around the world to exchange experiences and present the latest scientific findings in this vital field.

She added that this conference holds special significance as it is held during Autism Awareness Month and embodies their strong commitment to supporting and empowering children and adults with autism spectrum disorder through joint efforts and the adoption of evidence-based practices in diagnosis, intervention, and treatment.

The conference includes a rich program of scientific lectures and training workshops covering various topics, including genetic factors, the microbiome, biomarkers, early diagnosis, behavioral and language intervention strategies, educational and vocational integration, nutrition and physical activity and their impact, and the role of artificial intelligence in the medical field.

Workshops will be held on nutritional intervention, occupational and speech therapy, and early intervention, in addition to community discussion sessions and contributions from families of children with autism.

The conference will see wide international participation from experts in psychiatry, neuroscience, special education, and artificial intelligence, representing prestigious universities and research centres around the world, including UAE University, King Saud University, the UK’s National Health Service (NHS), and academic institutions from the United States, Canada, Europe, and the Arab world.