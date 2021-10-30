Third Set Of Booklets Launched Under '50 Booklets In The In The Year Of Fiftieth' Series

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Oct, 2021) The General Secretariat of the Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation has published the third set of booklets (21-30), under the series "50 Booklets in the in the Year of Fiftieth", which was which was launched by the award to celebrate the "Year of the Fiftieth".

In line with the Award’s objectives, the initiative aims to spread specialised scientific knowledge among farmers and interested people working in the date palm cultivation, date production, and agricultural innovation sectors, at the national, and international levels.

Dr. Abdelouahhab Zaid, Award’s Secretary-General, highlighted the fact that the third set, which includes 10 booklets, was launched in celebration of the UAE’s Golden Jubilee, which will attract a large group of specialised academic expertise from inside and outside the UAE, covering scientific, technical material as well as innovative success stories.

The booklets will also cover the use of artificial intelligence and the prospect of the agricultural future, in a way that contributes to supporting the scientific knowledge base related to the date palm cultivation, date production, and agricultural innovation sectors.

The series of booklets and other publications are all available to the public readers through the Award’s Electronic library at www.ekiaai.com, Dr. Zaid added.