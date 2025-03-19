Open Menu

Third Sharjah Animation Conference To Convene 72 International Experts

Sumaira FH Published March 19, 2025 | 05:17 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Mar, 2025) The Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) is gearing up for the third edition of the Sharjah Animation Conference (SAC 2025), an annual international platform where industry giants, creative talents, and aspiring innovators deliberate to shape the future of animation.

Taking place at Expo Centre Sharjah from 1st to 4th May, the four-day conference, organised in collaboration with Italy’s Bergamo Animation Days (BAD), will be packed with the latest trends, cutting-edge technologies, and game-changing opportunities, offering endless possibilities for the future of animated storytelling.

SAC 2025 will feature a stellar line-up of 72 international speakers, delivering 26 specialised workshops, 21 panel discussions, exclusive film screenings, and exhibitions.

Attendees will also have the chance to connect with renowned directors, illustrators from leading global studios, and award-winning artists, making SAC 2025 a unique platform for collaboration, innovation, and creative exchange in the world of animation, reinforcing Sharjah’s status as a hub for visual arts and a global destination for animation talent.

Khoula Al Mujaini, Executive Director of SAC, emphasised that the third edition will serve as a global platform, bringing together leading figures in the animation industry to exchange expertise and explore the latest innovations in this rapidly evolving field.

She highlighted that hosting the event alongside the Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival creates a valuable opportunity for publishers and authors to collaborate with animation creators, paving the way for literary works to be transformed into engaging visual content that reaches wider audiences.

She added, “Animation is a universal language that transcends borders, cultures, and generations. This industry has produced iconic works that remain deeply embedded in the memory of audiences worldwide, demonstrating the enduring power of animation in crafting stories that resonate across diverse backgrounds. Through SAC, we aim to celebrate this remarkable art form, inspire new generations of creatives, and provide a space where industry leaders can connect, collaborate, and push the boundaries of animated storytelling.”

