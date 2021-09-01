Third virtual session of ‘Digital Next Leadership Series’ to highlight ‘Future of Data’

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Sep, 2021) The third virtual session of the "Digital Next Leadership Series" will convene with global industry experts and leaders on Wednesday, 8th September 2021, to discuss the role of governments worldwide in shaping the future of data.

To be held under the theme "Future of Data", the session will be hosted by the Department of Government Support, represented by Abu Dhabi Digital Authority, and organised by Messe Frankfurt middle East.

Renowned industry experts from the global public and private sectors will take part in a panel discussion titled "The Future of Data: How Can Governments Create Data-Driven Ecosystems?"

The panel speakers comprise Dr. Mohamed Abdulhameed Al Askar, Director-General – Abu Dhabi Digital Authority; Dan Hu, CEO, G42 Cloud; Kristian Møller, Director-General, Agency for Data Supply and Efficiency, Denmark; John Sheridan, Digital Director, National Archives, United Kingdom, and Dr. Monsak Socharoentum, Vice President of Data Solutions, Digital Government Development Agency (DGA), Thailand.

Before the panel discussion, Dr. Al Askar will present a case study focusing on "Future of Data". The session will be concluded by a presentation on "The Hidden Data Economy" by Michael Connaughton, Head of Data Innovation, EMEA, Oracle.

Dr. Al Askar said, "Through our discussions, we will endeavour to identify current challenges and maximise opportunities to build an inclusive and sustainable society.

The third leadership forum will provide us with a platform to further reinforce our cooperation and quickly start building the necessary foundations, especially at a government level, for a future where data is the most valuable asset."

The session is part of the four-sessions "Digital Next Leadership Series", which will be hosted until December 2021. It will lead up to the 2022 Digital Next Summit slated to take place on 22nd and 23rd February, 2022, under the theme "Enabling Government of the Future".

The summit will focus on fostering partnerships between the public and private sectors to deliver government services.

This year, the forum’s objectives are to create a unique platform for ongoing dialogue on enabling the government of the future; explore new ideas by bringing together the public and private sectors to harness the power of digital technologies that are reshaping the future of society, and dive deep into the key pillars of government digital transformation.

Furthermore, the sessions will discuss how thought leadership and international perspectives affect various aspects of government services, digital government solutions, data and artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, digital ecosystem and public-private partnerships. The topics are selected based on the Digital Next Summit’s content pillars of Gx Next, Data Next, Government of the future, and Cyber Next.