Thirteen Higher Education Institutions Join UCN To Collaborate On COP28 Youth-focused Initiatives

Sumaira FH Published August 02, 2023 | 03:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Aug, 2023) The Universities Climate Network (UCN), chaired by NYU Abu Dhabi, welcomed today 13 additional higher education institutions from the UAE, bringing the total number of participating institutions to 24.

These include the Abu Dhabi Polytechnic, Abu Dhabi University, Ajman University, Al Ain University, American University in Dubai, American University in the Emirates, De Montfort University Dubai, Emirates College for Advanced Education, Heriot-Watt University Dubai, University of Sharjah, Rabdan academy, University of Birmingham Dubai, and University of Wollongong in Dubai.

The recently launched UCN comprises UAE-based universities and higher education institutions working together to drive engagement among youth and academia in the lead up to COP28 UAE.

This includes collaborating on research and innovation for climate solutions, as well as facilitating dialogues, workshops, and public events, among other activities.

COP28 UAE will take place at Expo City Dubai from 30th November to 12th December, 2023. The Conference is expected to convene over 70,000 participants, including heads of state, government officials, international industry leaders, private sector representatives, academics, experts, youth, and non-state actors.

