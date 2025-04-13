Open Menu

Thirty-eighth Unified GCC Traffic Week Kicks Off In Kuwait

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 13, 2025 | 06:00 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Apr, 2025) KUWAIT, 13th April, 2025 (WAM) – - The 38th Unified GCC Traffic Week "Driving without a Phone," and its accompanying exhibition kicked off Sunday in Kuwait under the patronage of the Interior Ministry Undersecretary, Lieutenant General Sheikh Salem Nawaf Al-Ahmad AlSabah.
In his opening remarks, Lieutenant General Sheikh Salem AlSabah emphasised the importance of the Unified GCC Traffic Week in spreading traffic awareness and promoting a culture of adherence to traffic rules to protect lives, and practice safe traffic behavior in GCC societies.


He stated that the GCC Traffic Week represents an important opportunity to enhance cooperation between law enforcement and the community, contributing to reducing traffic accidents and achieving a safer and more disciplined traffic environment.
He added that the new traffic law in Kuwait will go into effect on April 22nd, and it will include a series of amendments aimed at raising road safety and enhancing compliance with traffic regulations.

