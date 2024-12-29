Open Menu

Thirty Martyrs In Gaza Within 24 Hours

Muhammad Irfan Published December 29, 2024 | 08:15 PM

GAZA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Dec, 2024) Thirty Palestinians have been killed and 99 others injured in three massacres committed by Israeli occupation forces in the past 24 hours.

Palestinian medical sources clarified that the toll of the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Strip since 7th October 2023 has risen to 45,514 killed and 108,189 injured.

In a related context, Palestinian prisoner Ashraf Mohammed Fakhri Abd Abu Warda, 51, died in the Israeli Soroka Hospital. He had no health problems before his arrest in November 2023.

The Prisoners Affairs Authority and the Prisoner Club stated that with the death of Abu Warda, the number of deaths among prisoners and detainees in occupation prisons since the start of the Gaza war has risen to 50.

