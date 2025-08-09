Open Menu

Thirty Nine Palestinians Killed In Gaza Strip During Past 24 Hours, Bringing Death Toll To 61,639

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 09, 2025 | 06:45 PM

Thirty nine Palestinians killed in Gaza Strip during past 24 hours, bringing death toll to 61,639

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Aug, 2025) GAZA, 9th August, 2025 (WAM) – Thirty nine Palestinians were killed and 419 injured in Israeli strikes on several parts in the Gaza Strip during the past 24 hours.

The death toll in the Gaza Strip has reached 61,639, the majority of whom were women and children, since the beginning of the Israeli aggression in October 2023.

At least 152,850 others have also been injured.

Medical sources announced the deaths of eleven Palestinians in the past 24 hours due to starvation and malnutrition in the Gaza Strip. This brings the total number of the starvation-related fatalities to 212, including 98 children.

Related Topics

Injured Gaza August October Women

Recent Stories

Thirty nine Palestinians killed in Gaza Strip duri ..

Thirty nine Palestinians killed in Gaza Strip during past 24 hours, bringing dea ..

41 seconds ago
 Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns Is ..

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns Israeli decision to occupy Gaza ..

16 minutes ago
 UNRWA warns of severe shortage of hygiene supplies ..

UNRWA warns of severe shortage of hygiene supplies in Gaza

16 minutes ago
 Omar Ayub’s bail pleas in Jinnah House, Askari T ..

Omar Ayub’s bail pleas in Jinnah House, Askari Tower, Shadman police station a ..

19 minutes ago
 Defence minister challenges India to independent v ..

Defence minister challenges India to independent verification of aircraft losses

24 minutes ago
 Austria rejects Israel's decision to expand milita ..

Austria rejects Israel's decision to expand military operations in Gaza Strip

1 hour ago
Oman condemns, rejects Israeli government’s deci ..

Oman condemns, rejects Israeli government’s decision to perpetuate its militar ..

3 hours ago
 World Robot Conference unveils future trends of em ..

World Robot Conference unveils future trends of embodied intelligent robots

3 hours ago
 Joint statement on developments in Gaza Strip

Joint statement on developments in Gaza Strip

4 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns Israeli ..

Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns Israeli government’s decision to oc ..

4 hours ago
 Fifth Emirates Arabian Horse Global Cup achieves r ..

Fifth Emirates Arabian Horse Global Cup achieves remarkable success in Poland

5 hours ago
 EU welcomes Armenia–Azerbaijan peace agreement

EU welcomes Armenia–Azerbaijan peace agreement

6 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East