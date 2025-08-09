- Home
Thirty Nine Palestinians Killed In Gaza Strip During Past 24 Hours, Bringing Death Toll To 61,639
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 09, 2025 | 06:45 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Aug, 2025) GAZA, 9th August, 2025 (WAM) – Thirty nine Palestinians were killed and 419 injured in Israeli strikes on several parts in the Gaza Strip during the past 24 hours.
The death toll in the Gaza Strip has reached 61,639, the majority of whom were women and children, since the beginning of the Israeli aggression in October 2023.
At least 152,850 others have also been injured.
Medical sources announced the deaths of eleven Palestinians in the past 24 hours due to starvation and malnutrition in the Gaza Strip. This brings the total number of the starvation-related fatalities to 212, including 98 children.
