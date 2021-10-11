UrduPoint.com

Thomas Jefferson’s Copy Of Holy Quran On Display At Expo 2020 Dubai

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 11th October 2021 | 01:00 AM

Thomas Jefferson’s copy of Holy Quran on display at Expo 2020 Dubai

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Oct, 2021) DUBAI, 10th October 2021 (WAM) - A rare copy of the Holy Quran translation, once owned by the third US President of the Thomas Jefferson, is on display in the Unites States’ pavilion at the Dubai Expo 2020.

Jefferson’s English translation of the Islamic holy book is one of the significant highlights of the Expo’s US Pavilion, themed "Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of the Future," a riff on Jefferson’s famous phrase from the Declaration of Independence.

Library staff installed the two-volume, 1764 copy of the Quran in a secured case as the first object on display after guests emerge from a sound and light experience that showcases the U.S. founding principles, particularly its innovations.

"Thomas Jefferson was widely interested in and curious about a variety of religious perspectives," said Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden.

