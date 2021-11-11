UrduPoint.com

Thought Leaders, Futurists Design Way Forward For 5 Vital Sectors During Great Narrative Meeting

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 09:00 PM

Thought leaders, futurists design way forward for 5 vital sectors during Great Narrative Meeting

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Nov, 2021) The Great Narrative Meeting, jointly organised by the UAE government and the World Economic Forum (WEF), kicked off Thursday, in Dubai, and hosted a series of interactive sessions and intensive workshops with the participation of thought leaders, scientists, experts, and UAE ministers to shape the way forward for vital sectors.

Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, and Professor Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum, delivered keynote speeches on the first day of the Meeting, which also hosted a panel discussion to explore the UAE’s vision for the next 50 years and the major future trends in the fields of government work, science, space, youth, advanced technology and AI solutions.

The first day’s workshops discussed the key future trends in five vital sectors, including society, technology, environment, politics, and future economy, with the aim of creating a more resilient, inclusive and sustainable future for all.

The workshops were attended by thought leaders, futurists and experts in the fields of future sciences, genetics, health, space, economy and business, environment, climate change and society.

The participants discussed the major future trends in the technology sector and the means to employ advanced technology and its applications.

The workshops also tackled the key shifts and future trends in economy and the future narrative of this vital sector, in addition to promoting entrepreneurship and R&D to create opportunities and develop new business models based on knowledge and innovation.

The participants addressed the future trends of global politics and the importance of promoting international cooperation and comprehensive global dialogue to achieve people’s aspirations for a better future.

In addition, the participants discussed the future trends related to the environment and exchanged views on promoting collaboration between governments, international organisations and individuals, to preserve the environment and ensure sustainability of natural resources. They addressed the key future trends of social sectors and highlighted the need to create new models and opportunities through analysing the future social trends and understanding their impact on government policies.

Related Topics

World Technology Business UAE Dubai All Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

T20World Cup 2021: Pakistan set the target of 177 ..

T20World Cup 2021: Pakistan set the target of 177 for Australia 

5 minutes ago
 Green hydrogen: promising opportunity for the fuel ..

Green hydrogen: promising opportunity for the fuel of the future in Abu Dhabi

22 minutes ago
 Al Gergawi, Schwab call for united global action t ..

Al Gergawi, Schwab call for united global action to secure better future for nex ..

52 minutes ago
 Crackdown on unregistered, illegal printing presse ..

Crackdown on unregistered, illegal printing presses on cards

4 minutes ago
 POAW&SC organizes seminar on Breast Cancer Awaren ..

POAW&SC organizes seminar on Breast Cancer Awareness

4 minutes ago
 Prime Minister assures "all possible" humanitarian ..

Prime Minister assures "all possible" humanitarian aid to Afghanistan; urges wor ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.