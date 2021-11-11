Thought leaders, futurists design way forward for 5 vital sectors during Great Narrative Meeting

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Nov, 2021) The Great Narrative Meeting, jointly organised by the UAE government and the World Economic Forum (WEF), kicked off Thursday, in Dubai, and hosted a series of interactive sessions and intensive workshops with the participation of thought leaders, scientists, experts, and UAE ministers to shape the way forward for vital sectors.

Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, and Professor Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum, delivered keynote speeches on the first day of the Meeting, which also hosted a panel discussion to explore the UAE’s vision for the next 50 years and the major future trends in the fields of government work, science, space, youth, advanced technology and AI solutions.

The first day’s workshops discussed the key future trends in five vital sectors, including society, technology, environment, politics, and future economy, with the aim of creating a more resilient, inclusive and sustainable future for all.

The workshops were attended by thought leaders, futurists and experts in the fields of future sciences, genetics, health, space, economy and business, environment, climate change and society.

The participants discussed the major future trends in the technology sector and the means to employ advanced technology and its applications.

The workshops also tackled the key shifts and future trends in economy and the future narrative of this vital sector, in addition to promoting entrepreneurship and R&D to create opportunities and develop new business models based on knowledge and innovation.

The participants addressed the future trends of global politics and the importance of promoting international cooperation and comprehensive global dialogue to achieve people’s aspirations for a better future.

In addition, the participants discussed the future trends related to the environment and exchanged views on promoting collaboration between governments, international organisations and individuals, to preserve the environment and ensure sustainability of natural resources. They addressed the key future trends of social sectors and highlighted the need to create new models and opportunities through analysing the future social trends and understanding their impact on government policies.