Thousands Join Facebook Campaign, "Filipinos Trust The UAE"

Umer Jamshaid 21 seconds ago Sun 03rd May 2020 | 11:00 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd May, 2020) ABU DHABI, 3rd May 2020 (WAM) – Tens of thousands of Filipinos living in the UAE are joining a Facebook campaign in which they post their pictures designed with the words, "Filipinos trust the UAE."

The design shows the flags of the UAE and the Philippines side by side, as a symbol that shows the solidarity of two countries and its residents.

The campaign aims to express Filipinos’ confidence in the UAE Government’s efforts to eliminate the new coronavirus, COVID-19.

It also signifies both countries’ earnest support for one another in their efforts to curb the spread of the disease.

"Within just hours after the launch, Filipinos have virtually come together in an unprecedented number to spell out their trust in this nation’s leaders by placing a unique Facebook sticker on their respective profile photos," said Dr. Karen Remo, CEO and Managing Director of New Perspective Media Group and Publisher of The Filipino Times, which started the campaign on 30th April.

"In just three days [until 3rd May], the campaign has recorded 168,976 reach and has garnered 31,852 engagements," she told Emirates news Agency, WAM on Sunday evening.

This act of compassion has tugged at the heartstring of every Filipino living and working in the UAE as well as their families in the Philippines, Remo said.

"It aims to unite their message of deep faith and thanks to the UAE," she stressed.

A Filipino Times report on the campaign highlighted a recent statement of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, in which he told residents to feel and take the UAE as their second home. He had reassured the nation that with patience, "this COVID-19 crisis will pass".

The report emphasised that the UAE has proven repeatedly that it is the safest country in the world, and the massive number of coronavirus testing in the country has proved it.

In addition to leading the world in fighting the coronavirus, the UAE has also championed inclusive acts of kindness and humanitarian support that transcend nationality, religions and borders, the Filipino Times said.

The newspaper also lauded UAE’s help to other countries around the world including the Philippines through providing medical supplies.

The country has recently dispatched seven tonnes of medical supplies to the Philippines.

