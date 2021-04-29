Thousands of Filipinos express appreciation to UAE through 'I am vaccinated, Salamat UAE' campaign

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Apr, 2021) Thousands of Filipinos have expressed appreciation to the UAE through 'I am vaccinated, Salamat (Thanks) UAE' online campaign launched by The Filipino Times through Facebook on 27th April, 2021.

The campaign comes as a grateful response to UAE’s COVID-19 vaccination programme which recently crossed 10 million. It encourages all Filipino UAE residents to place a customised frame on their Facebook profile photos. It bears the flags of the UAE and the Philippines, which signifies both countries' earnest support and solidarity for one another.

Dr. Karen Remo, CEO and Managing Director of New Perspective Media Group and Publisher of The Filipino Times, said, "This campaign mirrors the immense gratefulness of the Filipinos in the UAE and highlights the confidence of the entire community to the leadership as they work tirelessly and generously to provide vaccines and hospitalisation care for free.

Within just hours following the launch of our campaign, we're amazed at the turnout of support, showing that a large percentage of Filipino expats have already taken part in the National Vaccination Programme."

Vince Ang, General Manager of the newspaper, commented, "Inspiring anecdotes from our fellow overseas Filipinos from different walks of life speak of hope and optimism, with a mutual message of gratitude for UAE acknowledging that their second home came prepared to tackle the pandemic. This reflects the overwhelming response among Filipinos with this campaign that has garnered more than 5,000 users in just three days."