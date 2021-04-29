UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thousands Of Filipinos Express Appreciation To UAE Through 'I Am Vaccinated, Salamat UAE' Campaign

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 05:15 PM

Thousands of Filipinos express appreciation to UAE through 'I am vaccinated, Salamat UAE' campaign

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Apr, 2021) Thousands of Filipinos have expressed appreciation to the UAE through 'I am vaccinated, Salamat (Thanks) UAE' online campaign launched by The Filipino Times through Facebook on 27th April, 2021.

The campaign comes as a grateful response to UAE’s COVID-19 vaccination programme which recently crossed 10 million. It encourages all Filipino UAE residents to place a customised frame on their Facebook profile photos. It bears the flags of the UAE and the Philippines, which signifies both countries' earnest support and solidarity for one another.

Dr. Karen Remo, CEO and Managing Director of New Perspective Media Group and Publisher of The Filipino Times, said, "This campaign mirrors the immense gratefulness of the Filipinos in the UAE and highlights the confidence of the entire community to the leadership as they work tirelessly and generously to provide vaccines and hospitalisation care for free.

Within just hours following the launch of our campaign, we're amazed at the turnout of support, showing that a large percentage of Filipino expats have already taken part in the National Vaccination Programme."

Vince Ang, General Manager of the newspaper, commented, "Inspiring anecdotes from our fellow overseas Filipinos from different walks of life speak of hope and optimism, with a mutual message of gratitude for UAE acknowledging that their second home came prepared to tackle the pandemic. This reflects the overwhelming response among Filipinos with this campaign that has garnered more than 5,000 users in just three days."

Related Topics

Facebook UAE Expats Philippines April Media All From Million

Recent Stories

NA-249: Shehbaz Sharif asks people to vote respons ..

52 seconds ago

58,479 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

5 minutes ago

Hamza Shehbaz demands inquiry into Memon’s revel ..

21 minutes ago

COVID-19 desk set up at Ramzan bazaar; 99,468 jabb ..

17 minutes ago

DC Awaran Saifullah Khetran visits Sasta Bazaar

17 minutes ago

FIEDMC sets up complaint cell

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.