Thousands Of Martyrs Still Missing Under Rubble In Gaza: Palestinian Civil Defence

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 25, 2025 | 05:00 PM

GAZA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jan, 2025) The Palestinian Civil Defence (PCD) continues to recover the bodies of thousands of martyrs still under the rubble in all areas of the Gaza Strip and recording the data of the missing.

In a statement, PCD stated that based on the information gathered from the local people the Names and locations of hundreds of martyrs have been recorded under the rubble of buildings and homes targeted during Israeli aggression in the Gaza Strip.

PCD reported that its teams, working with medical services and municipalities, are recovering the bodies of martyrs using basic equipment. However, the process remains challenging without the necessary heavy machinery.

