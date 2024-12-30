Thousands Of Tents Flooded In Gaza Due To Heavy Rains
Muhammad Irfan Published December 30, 2024 | 06:00 PM
GAZA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Dec, 2024) Thousands of displacement tents were inundated overnight and early Monday in various areas of Deir al-Balah and Khan Younis in southern Gaza, following heavy rainfall that swept across the region.
The Government Media Office in Gaza reported that displaced individuals endured a harrowing night in tents overwhelmed by rainwater and battered by strong winds during a storm that began on Sunday evening.
The office highlighted that two million displaced persons are living under catastrophic humanitarian conditions caused by the ongoing Israeli war on Gaza, which has persisted for 451 days. The conflict has completely destroyed hundreds of thousands of homes, forcing people to seek refuge in tents that lack basic necessities.
It added that 110,000 of the 135,000 tents in use have been rendered unusable and unfit for habitation.
