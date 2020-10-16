UrduPoint.com
Threat Against Public Servant Is A Crime Punished By The Law: Federal Public Prosecution

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 02:45 PM

Threat against public servant is a crime punished by the law: Federal Public Prosecution

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Oct, 2020) The Federal Public Prosecution warned that assault on public employees is a crime punished by the law.

In an awareness video posted on its social media accounts today, the Federal Public Prosecution stressed that under Article 248 of the Federal Penal Code ''Any person who uses force, violence or threat against a public servant or a person entrusted with a public service, to unlawfully compel him to perform or omit any of his duties, even if his objective was not reached, and If such a person reaches his objective, the penalty shall be a jail sentence for no less than one year.

'' The Federal Public Prosecution said the publication of this video post underlines the keenness of the Public Prosecution to promote the legal culture among members of the community and raise their awareness of related laws in order to reduce violations resulting from ignorance of laws.

