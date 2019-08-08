UrduPoint.com
Three Bangladeshi Businessmen Awarded UAE Gold Visa

Umer Jamshaid 13 seconds ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 03:30 PM

Three Bangladeshi businessmen awarded UAE Gold Visa

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Aug, 2019) Three non-resident Bangladeshi businessmen – M. Mahtabur Rahman, M. Oliur Rahman, and M. Emadur Rahman – from the same family and same company, Al Haramain Group of Companies, have been awarded the UAE Gold Visa.

Mahtabur Rahman, is the Chairman of Al Haramain Group; M. Oliur Rahman, the Vice-Chairman of Al Haramain Group, and M. Emadur Rahman, the Deputy Managing Director of Al Haramain Group.

With this, five Bangladeshi expatriates have so far been awarded Gold visa, the other two being Mahbubul Alam Manik, a Dubai-based industrialist, and Akhter Hossain, a Ras Al Khaimah-based businessman with interests in real estate and retail activities.

Bangladeshi nationals own more than 50,000 businesses in the UAE and employ more than 150,000 people – making them one of the largest business communities in the UAE.

The recognition comes as Al Haramain Group celebrates 38 years of its presence in the UAE.

